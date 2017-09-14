Twitter Confessions: K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis & More

K. Michelle used Twitter early Thursday morning to get a lot of things off her chest.
She began by revealing that her forthcoming studio album would be her last.
The singer was brutally honest about her emotional state after finding out that she was diagnosed with lupus.
For months her and her partner, Kastan Sims, have been trying to conceive but their plans were derailed after her doctor informed her she wouldn’t be able to bring a baby to full term because of her sickness.
But, the singer went on to say that there was a silver lining through all of her tribulations. Through all of her despair, she revealed that her and Sims are expecting twins through a surrogate!
The family will now expand to five, Michelle has a son named Chase from a previous relationship.
Congrats to Michelle and Sims on their twin babies!
