Irma and Baby Destiny

As any mother can tell you, a baby will come when they want to come! 23-year-old Tatyana Watkins can testily to that that! 2 days before she was due, Hurricane Irma hit Miami, Florida. Watkins couldn’t get to the hospital and the ambulance couldn’t get to her, so the 911 dispatcher talked Watkins’ boyfriend through the delivery! Welcome to the world baby, Destiny!



