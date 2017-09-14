Watch: Hotel Employees Show There’s No Way Kenneka Jenkins Locked Herself In Freezer

News One
Watch: Hotel Employees Show There’s No Way Kenneka Jenkins Locked Herself In Freezer

This new video casts more doubt on the police version of the teen’s demise.

The mystery surrounding the death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins continues to playout online.

A video posted to YouTube purports to show hotel employees demonstrating that there’s no way Jenkins couldn’t have locked herself in the freezer of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the Village of Rosemont, Illinois.

Jenkins went missing early Saturday morning after a night of partying with friends in the suburban Chicago hotel. She was found dead in a walk-in storage freezer in the same hotel.

Police investigators concluded that she staggered drunk into the freezer and closed the door. However, evidence began emerging on social media that suggests foul play was involved.

Shortly after her death was reported, a Facebook Live video went viral that featured Jenkins’ friend speaking and may have even featured Jenkins herself.

Investigators said they are taking a close look at the video. Social media users have been on top of this story from the start—some would say leading the investigation of Jenkins’ death for the police.

This latest video from hotel employees adds more doubt to the police version of Jenkins’ demise.

