Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nas Celebrates 40th Birthday With Nicki Minaj On His Arm

The two rappers looked extra cozy during Nas' 40th birthday celebration.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Wireless Festival - Day 3

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty


Rapper Nas stepped into his 40s with fellow lyricist Nicki Minaj by his side. The stars have been linked romantically for a couple of months now, with the pair spotted looking extra cozy at high-profile events. Minaj hinted at their relationship in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres back in May.

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

So it was only fitting for the legendary Queens rapper to bring in his new decade with Minaj right beside them.

Virgo Season With my Real One From Queens! @nickiminaj #hennessylife

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

The star-studded birthday turn up included celeb guests like producer Swizz Beatz, who also celebrated his birthday, and his wife singer Alicia Keys. 

Happy Bday Swizz we did it. Two Bdays One night! @therealswizzz @hennessyus

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

The festivities weren’t short of PDA from Nas and the Queen of the Barbz. Cameras caught the pair kissing and hugging throughout the night.

#nas #nickiminaj

A post shared by HipHopBulletin (@hiphopbulletin) on

RELATED LINKS

Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas

Nas Calls Out Trump: ‘We All Know A Racist Is In Office’

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Nas Celebrates 40th Birthday With Nicki Minaj On His Arm

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BASE LEVEL: Elesia Iimura Has Big Plans For…
 5 hours ago
09.15.17
Toni Braxton Releases New Single ‘Deadwood’ While Tamar…
 14 hours ago
09.15.17
#RescueBae: The Sexy First Responders Who Are Breaking…
 17 hours ago
09.15.17
Twitter Confessions: K. Michelle Reveals Lupus Diagnosis &…
 20 hours ago
09.15.17
Nas Celebrates 40th Birthday With Nicki Minaj On…
 22 hours ago
09.15.17
8 Florida Nursing Home Residents Found Dead After…
 23 hours ago
09.15.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 23 hours ago
09.14.17
Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her…
 23 hours ago
09.14.17
Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Video: NC A&T marching band gets 34 million…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Remy Ma & Lil’ Kim Are Cooking Up…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
WATCH: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
Back On Bumpwatch: Brandy Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Once…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
Wendy Williams Unbothered By Bodyshamers In Response To…
 2 days ago
09.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos