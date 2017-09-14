Tyrese Goes On Instagram Rant About Ex-Wife, Calls Her ‘Bitter’

Danielle Jennings

Some celebrities have truly ruined their public persona by the behavior they exhibit on social media…and singer/actor Tyrese is the perfect example. As usual, he’s taken to his Instagram account to rant about something and this time it happens to be his ex-wife.

If you follow Tyrese on social media, especially Instagram, you already know that he has a penchant for ranting about whatever is on his mind at time, much to the dismay of his followers. Whether it’s telling black women what they need to do, how they should act and how they should look in regards to keeping a man, he also uses IG to blast former co-stars and collaborators, such as his former group members from TGT Tank and Ginuwine and Fast & Furious franchise co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

His latest rant is aimed at his ex-wife, someone he rarely mentions, who he calls “bitter” amongst other things. According to PEOPLE magazine, Tyrese’s ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson was granted a temporary restraining order against him recently after she went to authorities with claims of abuse. The singer/actor, 38, wrote on his IG that his ex was “being bitter, resentful” and mean-spirited, and accused her of attacking him.

Via PEOPLE:

The couple were married from 2007 to 2009, and share 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, physical and legal custody of Shayla was temporarily granted to Norma, while ordering the Fast & Furious actor to stay 100 yards away from both of them, including Norma’s home, pending a hearing scheduled for Oct. 2.

[Tyrese] was not granted visitation rights before the hearing date. In court documents, Norma accused Tyrese of abusing their daughter on Aug. 19, alleging the actor “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

Norma alleges her ex hit Shayla “between 12 and 16 times,” leading the child to allegedly later tell her mother that she couldn’t sit down due to pain and saying, “Mum, Dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down.” In her declaration, Norma claims Tyrese was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder as well as manic behavior by three psychotherapists — which she said he denied. She also expressed she was “deeply concerned” about the actor taking their daughter to Dubai, where he has allegedly threatened to travel in the past — and stating the he did not return their daughter’s passport to her when she requested.

Tyrese’s ex-wife also alleges that he is known to “beat on the people he is in conflict with” and stated that he physically abused her multiple times when they were together, including when she was pregnant.

You can read Tyrese’s lengthy Instagram post about his ex-wife’s allegations BELOW:

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

WATCH: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce Statement

Pregnant Mississippi Woman Says Cop Tased Her Multiple Times

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: