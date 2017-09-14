Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her Comments About Trump

Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Twitter Regarding Her Comments About Trump

This is the first time Hill has addressed the controversial comments she made.

Danielle Jennings
Days after controversy exploded surrounding ESPN’s Jemele Hill reference to Donald Trump as a white supremacist, the anchor has broken her silence on the situation, taking to her Twitter account to give her take on all that’s happened in the last few days.

She wrote:

My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs. My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.

 

The apology comes after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee called her comments a “fireable offense,” and Trump’s fanbase rallying on social media for Hill’s ousting from the network. While many high-profile stars and athletes like Colin Kaepernick came to her defense, the network denounced her comments as not reflective of ESPN as a whole.

At press time, it doesn’t appear that ESPN is going to fire Hill, as the network said they accept her apology, although they did not appreciate that she “implies that she was in any way speaking on behalf of ESPN, but she has a right to her personal opinions.”

