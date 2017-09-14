Black Moms Matter: When You Can’t Make It To Your Kids Events!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/14/17-What do you do when you can’t make any of your kid’s events and activities? You’ve got to get a village of people who can stand in for you! Sherri says that all the people in her village work but Kym set it straight when she said, “Get a better village, My village they’re just hookers and prostitutes. Get friends who have no jobs so that they can nurture your son.”

