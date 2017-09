Huggy Lowdown: What Will Melania Wear This Time?

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/14/17- What kind of shoe is Melania going to wear when she lands with Trump in Florida? She already wore her Sex In The City heels so you know this time is going to be just as interesting. Huggy says people are taking bets on it! Anybody for Hurricane Heelys!

