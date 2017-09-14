University Of Virgin Islands President Is Committed To His Students

Your browser does not support iframes.

The University of Virgin Islands has been greatly affected by Hurricane Irma, however, President of the University David Hall is dedicated to getting students back in class.

“It has not destroyed everything, but about 25% of our buildings have been destroyed. We have some core building that was affected that we are cleaning up and moving forward. We are committed to saving this semester, ” explained Hall.

On saving the semester Hall said, “We’ve allowed some of our students to enroll on our St. Croy campus. We’ll have as many of our classes up and running n the next couple of weeks.”

Hall asked that, “Any support to the University of Virgin Islands that any individual can provide is appreciated.”

