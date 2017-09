Free Film Screening: Talking Black in America Tonight at NCCU

The documentary “Talking Black in America“, tackles the biggest misconception about African-American English. The documentary, includes interviews with teachers about African-American English in the classroom and tells the complicated story of African-American English through interviews and conversations with other speakers.

Check out the film Screening September 14th (tonight), it’s Free and open to the public.

Film Screening Tonight (9/14) @NCCU: Talking Black in America – Free and open to the publichttps://t.co/0rvtFKQVZZ pic.twitter.com/87Gvck2EoL — NCCU School of Ed (@NCCUSOE) September 14, 2017

