Say What?! Meet The Texan With 18-Foot Fingernails

Ayanna Williams of Houston just broke into the "Guiness Book of World Records" for having the longest nails in the world!

Picture perfect nails

This Texas woman takes the art of nails to whole other level!

Ayanna Williams of Houston just broke into the Guiness Book of World Records for having the longest fingernails in the world—a whopping 10 feet, 8.5 inches on her left hand and 8 feet 2.3 inches on her right.

That’s insane!

Williams recently told PEOPLE that it takes her 20 hours and two bottles of nail polish to paint her shiny and colorful nails.

“I usually do them once a month,” she said. “I use acrylic, which is two products combined.”

And when it comes to keeping them clean, Williams doesn’t play around either.

“I wash them about three times a day. I clean them with a brush at the sink. I use disinfectant or bleach.”

There is a price to pay in order to break a record like this one: She can’t wash dishes and has to use a pencil or one of her knuckles to use the computer or her cell phone.

“Sometimes if I’m eating popcorn I use a spoon,” she says, adding that she also has a problem with eating hamburgers in public.

But in her eyes, it’s all worth it! However, Williams would be willing to cut her nails down for the right price though.

“Six figures,” she says.

Girl, do whatever brings you happiness!

BEAUTIES: What you think about her super long nails?

