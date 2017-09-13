Freddie Gray Police Officers Won’t Be Charged For Baltimore Death, DOJ Rules

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Freddie Gray Police Officers Won’t Be Charged For Baltimore Death, DOJ Rules

The Department of Justice cited "insufficient evidence."

Asha French, NewsOne Contributor
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump‘s Department of Justice has decided against charging the six Baltimore police officers the center of the death of Freddie Gray, Reuters reports. There was “insufficient evidence” to pursue any legal action, a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement.

A federal investigation into the death began under President Barack Obama‘s administration shortly after Gray died in April 2015. Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced the DOJ investigation on the day of Gray’s funeral, when protests erupted in Baltimore. Last year, the DOJ reported findings that the Baltimore police department had violated the rights of African-American residents for years. The report cited strip searches, illegal stops and excessive force.

Jeff Sessions, the current U.S. Attorney General, was more concerned with “officer morale” than the violated civil rights of African-Americans. He has promised to roll back DOJ investigations into corruption alleged at police departments nationwide. The Trump administration even tried to delay interventions suggested by the DOJ in the last days of Obama’s presidency. Despite those efforts, the city has moved forward to address changes in training and officers’ use of force.

The DOJ called Gray’s death “incredibly tragic,” Associated Press reports. Still, it was reluctant to lay this “tragedy” at anyone’s feet. “To the extent that the officers violated department policy in failing to seatbelt Gray, those failures suggest civil negligence rather than the high standard of deliberate indifference,” the department wrote in a statement.

Five of the officers acquitted of criminal charges filed by the state were still expected to face public disciplinary hearings for their involvement in Gray’s death.

SOURCE: REUTERSAssociated Press

SEE ALSO:

REPORT: Baltimore Police May Fire 3 Cops For Freddie Gray’s Death

Baltimore & Justice Department Agree On Police Reforms

 

 

Protests in Baltimore After Funeral Held For Baltimore Man Who Died While In Police Custody

Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]

Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]

From the peaceful protests to the riots, to the homegoing services, see the city's reaction to case of Freddie Gray, the Baltimore man who died after his spine was severed while in police custody.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Video: NC A&T marching band gets 34 million…
 3 hours ago
09.14.17
Remy Ma & Lil’ Kim Are Cooking Up…
 4 hours ago
09.14.17
WATCH: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce…
 14 hours ago
09.14.17
Back On Bumpwatch: Brandy Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Once…
 15 hours ago
09.14.17
Wendy Williams Unbothered By Bodyshamers In Response To…
 16 hours ago
09.14.17
Here’s Why Tamar Braxton Is So Excited To…
 19 hours ago
09.14.17
Master chef
Open Casting Call For ‘MasterChef’ Show On Fox…
 23 hours ago
09.13.17
Ring The Alarm: These Fine A** First Responders…
 23 hours ago
09.14.17
#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition…
 24 hours ago
09.14.17
Hand In Hand Telethon Raises Over $44 Million…
 24 hours ago
09.14.17
2016 BET Experience - BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game presented by Sprite
ESPN Distances Itself From Jemele Hill After She…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Breaking
She’s A Cutie: Photo Of Serena Williams’ Baby…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
2015 French Open - Day Fourteen
Serena Williams Shares Her Video Pregnancy Story And…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Listen: Did “Uptown Funk” Mark Ronson Rip Off…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
BMM 2016
Photos