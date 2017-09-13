Open Casting Call For ‘MasterChef’ Show On Fox With Gordon Ramsey

Do you have what it takes to please Gordon Ramsey? If so, you might want to try out for the Fox Show MasterChef.

Open auditions will be held this Saturday at The Chef’s Academy in Morrisville.

RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 16, 2017, 10AM – 6PM

THE CHEF’S ACADEMY

2001 CARRINGTON MILL BLVD

MORRISVILLE, NC 27560

According to WRAL.com, MasterChef features amateur cooks trying to win a trophy, prize money and the title of MasterChef. Previous winners have gone on to open their own restaurants, and write cook books.”

According to the website:

You MUST bring one prepared dish to be served to our food judges.

You will be given 3 minutes to plate your dish at the casting call location, but there will NOT be a kitchen to cook or warm your dish up so come prepared!

Get all of the details on the Master Chef website.

