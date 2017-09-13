Local
Open Casting Call For ‘MasterChef’ Show On Fox With Gordon Ramsey

Karen Clark
Do you have what it takes to please Gordon Ramsey? If so, you might want to try out for the Fox Show MasterChef.

Open auditions will be held this Saturday at The Chef’s Academy in Morrisville.

RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 16, 2017, 10AM – 6PM
THE CHEF’S ACADEMY
2001 CARRINGTON MILL BLVD
MORRISVILLE, NC 27560 

According to WRAL.com, MasterChef features amateur cooks trying to win a trophy, prize money and the title of MasterChef. Previous winners have gone on to open their own restaurants, and write cook books.”

According to the website:

You MUST bring one prepared dish to be served to our food judges.

You will be given 3 minutes to plate your dish at the casting call location, but there will NOT be a kitchen to cook or warm your dish up so come prepared!

Get all of the details on the Master Chef website.

 

