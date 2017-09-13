television
Home > Television

Hand in Hand Telethon Raised…

bvick
Leave a comment

Hollywood raised money to support the people affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. The telethon aired on 15 networks and streamed online. Some of the performers included Stevie Wonder, Usher Tori Kelly, Blake Shelton, Luis Fonsi, Miranda Lambert, & George Strait. Blake Shelton and Reese Witherspoon from Nashville, Michael Strahan from New York and Jamie Foxx from Los Angeles hosted the telethon. There are a host of organizations that benefited from the event including Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, the Rebuild Texas Fund, and the ASPCA. More will be added to help more people in Florida.

There were several stories of heroes and first repsonders. Billy Crystal announced at the end of the show that more than $14 million had been raised but that total didn’t include money from the West Coast because the event was on a delay. So where was Kanye West this time?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Hand in Hand Telethon Raised…

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Master chef
Open Casting Call For ‘MasterChef’ Show On Fox…
 3 hours ago
09.13.17
#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition…
 3 hours ago
09.13.17
2016 BET Experience - BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game presented by Sprite
ESPN Distances Itself From Jemele Hill After She…
 5 hours ago
09.13.17
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Breaking
She’s A Cutie: Photo Of Serena Williams’ Baby…
 6 hours ago
09.13.17
2015 French Open - Day Fourteen
Serena Williams Shares Her Video Pregnancy Story And…
 6 hours ago
09.13.17
Listen: Did “Uptown Funk” Mark Ronson Rip Off…
 7 hours ago
09.13.17
Janet Jackson’s Brother On Her Marriage: ‘She Was…
 18 hours ago
09.13.17
Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
CoverGirls: All The Beautiful Black Women Who Made…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Issa Rae Is The Newest Face Of CoverGirl
 1 day ago
09.13.17
L.A. County Department Of Child And Family Services…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
US-POLITICS-NATIONAL LAWYERS CONVENTION
Ted Cruz “Likes” Porn…Blames Mishap On Staff Aide
 1 day ago
09.12.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Ain’t Got Nothing But Hands…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
#SameBae: Atlanta Woman Catches BF Cheating With Her…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
BMM 2016
Photos