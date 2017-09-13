Hand in Hand Telethon Raised…

Hollywood raised money to support the people affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. The telethon aired on 15 networks and streamed online. Some of the performers included Stevie Wonder, Usher Tori Kelly, Blake Shelton, Luis Fonsi, Miranda Lambert, & George Strait. Blake Shelton and Reese Witherspoon from Nashville, Michael Strahan from New York and Jamie Foxx from Los Angeles hosted the telethon. There are a host of organizations that benefited from the event including Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, the Rebuild Texas Fund, and the ASPCA. More will be added to help more people in Florida.

There were several stories of heroes and first repsonders. Billy Crystal announced at the end of the show that more than $14 million had been raised but that total didn’t include money from the West Coast because the event was on a delay. So where was Kanye West this time?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: