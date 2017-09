Rev. Al Sharpton Ask ‘How Do We Recover After The Storm’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Hurricane Harvey and Irma has left a destructive path in the Caribbean and states in the south. The damage is hard but rebuilding can be even harder.

Rev. Sharpton says we need to be, “Making sure that the long term repair is in a stable place. Making sure this Congress passes an infrastructure bill and that the jobs and contract are put in the hands of the people.”

He expresses that we should, “make sure they do the right thing for recovery.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: