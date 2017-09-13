Stephon Marbury Wants To Return To The NBA!

Stephon Marbury has been busy! From the relaunch of his Starbury shoe line to winning best actor at the Shanghai Film Festival Marbury is playing the game!
One of the most revered guys in China who happens to have a statue and museum built in his honor expressed that, “I’ve been blessed to be in an amazing situation in China.”
Marbury’s shoe line is being relaunched and he can’t wait! He said, “I make them and I sell them in China. We are going to be donating 1000 pairs to the people in Texas and Florida.”
There have been rumors of Marbury returning to the NBA, especially at his age. Well, he wasted no time saying, “after my season is over with here in China I plan to come back and get in the NBA.”
And he doesn’t think it’ll be hard replying, “Naw it’s really not. I’m in shape and still able to play at a high level. It’s just about getting on the team.”
But where would he play? He says, “I mean of course I would want to go home. The way how we left things off was a rocky situation but I grew and learned a lot. I’d play for the Nets too. I’m open. At the end of the day, I just want to get a shot.”
