The Wake Up: Supreme Court To Allow Trump’s Travel Ban, Edith Windsor Dead At 88

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

The Wake Up: Supreme Court To Allow Trump’s Travel Ban, Edith Windsor Dead At 88

SCOTUS is set to overturn a lower court's ruling.

Team Cassius
Leave a comment

BIG LIES

The Supreme Court was set to uphold the Trump administration’s travel ban on accepting refugees into the U.S., according to the Associated Press. On Tuesday, justices agreed to the administration’s request to block a lower court’s ruling that would have lifted the ban and “allowed up to 24,000 refugees to enter the country before the end of October.” But final say won’t be made until  when justices are scheduled to hear arguments October 10. , According to AP, “it’s unclear what will be left for the court to decide.”

BIG FACTS

Edith Windsor, the gay rights activist known for her Supreme Court triumph in the fight for same-sex marriage, died Tuesday. Her wife, Judith Kasen-Windsor, confirmed her death in a statement. “I lost my beloved spouse Edie, and the world lost a tiny but tough as nails fighter for freedom, justice and equality,” she said. Windsor was 88 years old.

SOURCE: The Associated Press, The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Trump Travel Ban Blocked Again

How The Supreme Court Ruling Reinstates Part Of Trump’s Travel Ban

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

3 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Video: NC A&T marching band gets 34 million…
 3 hours ago
09.14.17
Remy Ma & Lil’ Kim Are Cooking Up…
 4 hours ago
09.14.17
WATCH: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce…
 14 hours ago
09.14.17
Back On Bumpwatch: Brandy Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Once…
 15 hours ago
09.14.17
Wendy Williams Unbothered By Bodyshamers In Response To…
 16 hours ago
09.14.17
Here’s Why Tamar Braxton Is So Excited To…
 19 hours ago
09.14.17
Master chef
Open Casting Call For ‘MasterChef’ Show On Fox…
 23 hours ago
09.13.17
Ring The Alarm: These Fine A** First Responders…
 23 hours ago
09.14.17
#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition…
 24 hours ago
09.14.17
Hand In Hand Telethon Raises Over $44 Million…
 24 hours ago
09.14.17
2016 BET Experience - BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game presented by Sprite
ESPN Distances Itself From Jemele Hill After She…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Breaking
She’s A Cutie: Photo Of Serena Williams’ Baby…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
2015 French Open - Day Fourteen
Serena Williams Shares Her Video Pregnancy Story And…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Listen: Did “Uptown Funk” Mark Ronson Rip Off…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
BMM 2016
Photos