‘All Lives Splatter’: Sheriff Apologizes For Anti-BLM Facebook Meme

A Washington State police department has apologized for one of its employees posting a controversial meme to its public Facebook page, calling it a “mistake,” Seattle PI reported. The unnamed emergency services employee of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office posted a meme featuring a drawing of three people being run over by a car under the words “All Lives Splatter.”

Beneath the picture are the words, “Nobody cares about your protest keep your ass out of the road.”

The since-deleted meme was accompanied by a caption reading: “I don’t wish harm on anyone, but protesters don’t belong in the road.” It was posted about three weeks after the murder of Heather Heyer, a Charlottesville counter-protester who was run over by James Alex Fields, Jr.

The Chelan County sheriff Brian Burnett issued an apology and said steps have been taken to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

“Staff at Chelan County Emergency Management feel terrible that this inappropriate and hurtful post made it onto the Facebook page,” Burnett’s statement read in part. “Changes have already been made in procedure to assure nothing like this will ever occur in the future.”

However, Burnett never mentioned any pending disciplinary action against the employee.

The Chelan County meme isn’t the first of its kind. Murder-by-vehicle is a “a long-running right-wing fantasy,” Slate reported. The Charlottesville attack veered from the fantasy by killing a White woman instead of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protester.

Police officers across the country have been disciplined for advising followers to run over BLM protesters. The meme posted to Chelan County’s page was also posted by Troy Baker, the President of the Santa Fe Police Department’s police union, in February. In response to public outcry, Baker wrote, “That is a joke and taken as such.” Apparently, he failed to predict that James Alex Fields, Jr. wouldn’t see the humor.

SOURCE: SEATTLE PI, Slate, Santa Fe Reporter

