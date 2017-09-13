Listen: Did “Uptown Funk” Mark Ronson Rip Off “More Bounce To The Ounce”

According to Lastrada Entertainment, which owns the rights to Roger and Zapp’s “More Bounce to the Ounce,” says the first 48 seconds of “UpTown Funk” is a copy of the 1980’s hit. Lastrada is suing Ronson, along with Sony, Spotify, Apple and several producers to stop future plays and sales of “Uptown Funk,” the company is also asking for an unspecified amount in damages. Since its release, Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” has been successful moving more than 11 million units, Bruno Mars is not named in the lawsuit.

In an interview, Ronson also admitted to being inspired by Zapp, the group consisted of Roger, real name Roger Troutman and his brothers Larry, Lester and Terry.

You be the judge did Ronson rip off Zapp?



