Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

The Princess Is Here: Ciara Looks Regal In Purple For #NYFW

Who needs a spotlight? Ciara brought buckets of her own shimmer to Bazaar's Icon Party.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

amfAR Milano 2015 - Red Carpet

Source: Stefania D’Alessandro / Getty


Ciara looked regal for mommy’s night out New York Fashion Week.

Ciara is always a vision, and the 2017 Bazaar Icon Party this weekend was no different. The singer emerged from the house in a glittery purple Rasario gown paired with matching cape.

Dress By Designer #Rasario… #Purple #Bazaar Icons.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

She later added a custom accessory in the form of a personalized bottle of Belvedere.

Then she decided to bless her followers with an ultra-glam buddy shot. Because half the reason you wear a thigh-high slit is to pull off a pic like this with your girlfriends.

High Splits and Things….Queen Carine. @CarineRoitfeld @HarpersBazaarUs #BazaarIcons

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

CiCi looked so good she had to reflect on her own beauty.

Twins ☺️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

RELATED STORIES:

#NYFWNoir: Ciara Is Draped In All Black Everything For Tom Ford

#BlackLove: Russell Wilson Shuts Down A Museum For Special Date Night With Ciara

Ciara Gets Real About Her Body Image After Giving Birth

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Princess Is Here: Ciara Looks Regal In Purple For #NYFW

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
CoverGirls: All The Beautiful Black Women Who Made…
 2 hours ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-NATIONAL LAWYERS CONVENTION
Ted Cruz “Likes” Porn…Blames Mishap On Staff Aide
 4 hours ago
09.12.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Ain’t Got Nothing But Hands…
 15 hours ago
09.12.17
#SameBae: Atlanta Woman Catches BF Cheating With Her…
 16 hours ago
09.12.17
VIDEO: When Molly Met Toni Childs
 17 hours ago
09.12.17
Martin Lawrence & Mariah Carey To Be Honored…
 22 hours ago
09.12.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett & Courtney B.…
 23 hours ago
09.11.17
Everything You Need To Know About Idris Elba’s…
 24 hours ago
09.12.17
Angelina Jolie’s Gorgeous Daughter Zahara Steals The Show…
 24 hours ago
09.12.17
INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson’s Best Instagram Pics
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Around One World Trade Center in New York City
Remembering 9/11
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Mother Of Teen Found Dead In Freezer: ‘Someone…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
New Music: Charlie Wilson “Chills”
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Teyana Taylor Should Close Every Single Fashion Show…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos