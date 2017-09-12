VIDEO: When Molly Met Toni Childs

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty
It was the crossover we never knew we needed when
Yvonne Orji
met
Jill Marie Jones
!
We don’t blame Yvonne for being star struck when she met the
Girlfriends star in a video we recently came across. But we lived for the fact that Jill seemed to be a huge fan of the Insecure actress as well.
The meeting if the TV divas (which actually took place back in November) was nothing but love all the way around! The pair vibed on such a high level that they shot a microseries! Behold the entirely too precious sisterly bonding.
VIDEO
If you’re having trouble following the story line, here’s the break down:
Episode 1: Molly and Toni Meet At A Holiday House Party
Episode 2: Molly and Toni Have A Meeting In the Ladies Room
Episode 3: Molly and Toni Become BFFs and Discover They’re Family
The ladies also snapped a cute promo pic for the imaginary series.
In all honesty, we could see Molly (played by Yvonne) being related to Toni Childs (Jill Marie). They really do favor each other. would definitely explain their similar drive because it runs in the family. While none of this is cannon, we would bingewatch the hell out of this crossover.
Besides, we know she’s already run into
Tracee Ellis Ross (aka Joan Clayton, Esq.). Clearly, we’re halfway there!
Issa Rae, we hope you have
Mara Brock Akil‘s info because we would love to see you work the cast of Girlfriends into Insecure. We need that to happen for next season!
