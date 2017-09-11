Florida Sheriff Sued After Threatening To Jail Criminals Seeking Hurricane Shelter

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Florida Sheriff Sued After Threatening To Jail Criminals Seeking Hurricane Shelter

A Virginia man accused Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd of using Hurricane Irma as an excuse to check evacuees for warrants.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

A Florida sheriff has found himself in the middle of a lawsuit after threatening to jail criminals seeking shelter from Hurricane Irma, the New York Daily News reports.

RELATED: Florida Sheriff Under Fire For Dangerous Hurricane Shelter Policy

The suit, filed Sunday against Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd by Nexus Services, a Virginia-based inmate rights group, calls the policy discriminatory and a violation of Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful search and seizure, the Orlando Sentinel writes.

The suit comes after Andres Borreno of Virginia tried to enter a shelter on Saturday and was told by Polk County deputies he would first have to submit to a criminal background check.

While the suit does not say if Borreno had an outstanding warrant, according to the report, Judd says Borreno was offered shelter at the jail and was offered a ride. Further, Judd, who calls the suit “frivolous,” agues that his goal was to prevent registered sex offenders from entering shelters. Nexus, however, argues that Florida driver’s licenses already identify sex offenders.

We check everyone who comes to a shelter to ensure they aren’t a sexual predator or a child sexual offender,” Judd said, writes the Sentinel. “We are absolutely not going to let a sexual predator or a child sexual offender sleep next to a child in a storm shelter.”

Indeed, while unstated, the policy appears to have been directed at people of color. The suit comes at a time when Blacks and Hispanics make up about 56 percent of all incarcerated people in the U.S., although combined they represent 32 percent of the U.S. population, according to 2015 statistics gathered by the NAACP.

SOURCE: The New York Daily NewsNAACPOrlando Sentinel

SEE ALSO:

Florida Sheriff Under Fire For Dangerous Hurricane Shelter Policy

Hurricane Irma Marches Toward US After Devastating Caribbean Islands

 

14 Heartbreaking Photos Of The Chaos Hurricane Harvey Has Caused In Texas

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Heartbreaking Photos Of The Chaos Hurricane Harvey Has Caused In Texas

Continue reading 14 Heartbreaking Photos Of The Chaos Hurricane Harvey Has Caused In Texas

14 Heartbreaking Photos Of The Chaos Hurricane Harvey Has Caused In Texas

Texans are facing a lot more devastation than we understand. See the pictures inside.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-NATIONAL LAWYERS CONVENTION
Ted Cruz “Likes” Porn?
 3 hours ago
09.12.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Ain’t Got Nothing But Hands…
 13 hours ago
09.12.17
#SameBae: Atlanta Woman Catches BF Cheating With Her…
 14 hours ago
09.12.17
VIDEO: When Molly Met Toni Childs
 16 hours ago
09.12.17
Martin Lawrence & Mariah Carey To Be Honored…
 20 hours ago
09.12.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett & Courtney B.…
 22 hours ago
09.11.17
Everything You Need To Know About Idris Elba’s…
 22 hours ago
09.12.17
Angelina Jolie’s Gorgeous Daughter Zahara Steals The Show…
 22 hours ago
09.12.17
INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson’s Best Instagram Pics
 23 hours ago
09.11.17
Around One World Trade Center in New York City
Remembering 9/11
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Mother Of Teen Found Dead In Freezer: ‘Someone…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
New Music: Charlie Wilson “Chills”
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Teyana Taylor Should Close Every Single Fashion Show…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Tiara on black background
Miss Texas Had Strong Feelings About Trump’s Comments…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos