Police Investigating ‘Incident’ Of Bi-Racial Boy Almost Lynched By Older Teens

New Hampshire mom Cassandra Merlin took to Facebook to describe her 8-year-old son’s horrifying injuries after an older teen attempted to lynch him,reports. According to the victim’s mom, an older teen hung the boy from a tree with a rope.

In the post, Merlin writes “So my son is being flown to Dartmouth after a 14 year old kid decided to hang him from a tree. I don’t care if this was a so called accident or not. My son almost died because of some little sh** teenage kids.” (sic).

When press reached out to Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase for comment, he expressed they were ‘still investigating’ and gagged on some details given that juveniles are involved in the case.

“These people need to be protected,” Chase said. Chase also declined to comment on whether the incident was racially motivated.

While authorities remain sluggish to release information, the boy’s grandmother, Lorie Slattery, called the incident racial and intentional, according to The Valley News.

Slattery recalled details from the day from her grandson’s older sister and other children present at the time of the incident. According to the kids, on August 28th her grandson and some kids were playing in a yard when some of the teens in the groups started calling the 8-year-old boy “racial epithets” and throwing sticks and rocks at his legs.

The taunting intensified with some of the teens standing on a picnic table, grabbing a rope and putting it around the boys neck.

“One boy said to (her grandson), ‘Let’s do this,’ and then pushed him off the picnic table and hung him,” Slattery explained.

The boy reportedly swung back and forth three times before he was able to remove the rope.

Slattery said although his physical injuries are healing, she worries about his mental faculties.

“I do believe he does not want to believe that he was being hurt purposefully,” she said. “That is the kind of kid he is.”

SOURCE: NH1, The Root, Valley News

