About The Weekend: Latricia From Nashville Got It In At Monell’s!

09/11/17- Latricia from Nashville may have struck out at the Alabama A&M and Vanderbilt football game, but she still managed to get it in! She said, “My team did lose. Arsenio is was murder! We chose not to witness the murder and left at halftime. But we got it in at Monell’s Southern Cooking!”

