Getting The Status On Our Sister Stations in Orlando & Miami

Your browser does not support iframes.

Traci Cloyd and Monica May are at our sister stations in Orlando and Miami.

Monica May from 94.5 in Orlando says, “we got the brunt of it. It sounded like trains were coming through. We talked about people in the hood being stranded. They are in their homes in knee-deep water.”

Traci Cloyd from Hot 105 in Miami joined in on the call saying, “Primarily wind damage has been a major factor. We dodged a major bullet. We have not taken a lot of reports of flooding of any kind.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: