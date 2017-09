Huggy Lowdown: What The FICO Is Going On!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/11/17- Equifax came out saying that over 143 million Americans accounts have been hacked. Cousin Otto called and said he’d been hacked but Huggy says with a credit score like his there’s no way!

