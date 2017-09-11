Roland Martin: ‘Hurricanes & Mother Nature Is Something Not To Be Played With’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Roland checks in with Weather Channel meteorologist Paul Goodloe who is getting drenched with rain in Naples, Fl.

Hurricane Irma has produced wind speeds of 142 mph and Goodloe says, “This is a historic hurricane. The damage with this thing is tremendous.”

First responders according to Goodloe cannot go out for rescues once winds get up to 40 mph because it endangers their lives as well.

Goodloe ended with, “Hurricanes and mother nature is something not to be played with.”

