Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New (Woke) Couple Alert! Are Angela Rye And Common Dating?

At Saturday night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, our favorite political pundit and rapper were very cozy on the red carpet.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

angela rye

Source: Larry French / Getty


At Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the wokest new couple hit the red carpet for the world to see.

According to Bossip, it appears that our favorite political pundit Angela Rye and rapper Common are dating and used last night’s ceremony to confirm those pesky rumors that have been circling about them for a weeks. (However, they have yet to release a public statement about their relationship.)

With their arms wrapped around each other, the two look pretty cozy and comfortable for the cameras.

#Common and his girlfriend #angelarye at the #emmyawards #gossiptwins

A post shared by 💜💜THE GOSSIP TWINS 💜💜 (@thegossiptwins_) on

Along with his new Bae by his side, the Oscar winner was also joined by another lady: His very first Emmy.

He and musician Robert Glasper took home the gold for the track “Letter To The Free” from Ava Duvernay’s 13th documentary.

Congrats Common on your award and new love!

Angela, we see you too boo!

BEAUTIES: Do you think they’re actually dating or are they just good friends?

RELATED NEWS:

New Couple Alert! Keri Hilson Found Her A New Chocolate Snack In Ricardo Lockette

Angela Rye To Host New Weekly Podcast ‘On 1 With A. Rye’

Common: ‘It’s Important Black Women Hear From Black Men How Loved They Are’

19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

15 photos Launch gallery

19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

Continue reading 19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

19 Glorious Common Quotes To Live By

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Music: Charlie Wilson “Chills”
 17 mins ago
09.11.17
Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Teyana Taylor Should Close Every Single Fashion Show…
 23 mins ago
09.11.17
Tiara on black background
Miss Texas Had Strong Feelings About Trump’s Comments…
 44 mins ago
09.11.17
Congrats: Ava DuVernay’s Creative Arts Emmy Win
 46 mins ago
09.11.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: The Season Ends With Hella Growth,…
 11 hours ago
09.11.17
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
Hurricane Irma: State Of Emergency Declared For NC
 11 hours ago
09.11.17
New (Woke) Couple Alert! Are Angela Rye And…
 18 hours ago
09.11.17
Janet Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Onstage Performing…
 22 hours ago
09.11.17
Sommore Came For Cardi B On Instagram, Got…
 23 hours ago
09.11.17
Actress Yvonne Orji Sits Down With HB To…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
#BlackExcellence: Spike Lee And Jordan Peele Will Join…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Is Carmelo Anthony Trying To Win Back La…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Jay-Z’s Mother Opens Up About Recently Coming Out…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Hometown Hero! Beyoncé Goes To Houston For Hurricane…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos