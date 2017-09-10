Teyana Taylor Slays (And Grinds) At Philipp Plein’s NYFW Show: ”I’m Not Extra, I’m Spicy’

If New York Fashion Week could crown a queen this season, it would definitely be

Not only did she kill it at beauty guru Pat McGrath’s Mothership Ball, but the 26-year-old was the talk of GCDS’s show on Thursday and instantly became NYFW’s best meme so far for her infamous hair flipping turn.

Clearly that was all just the appetizer.

On Saturday the “Fade” star SHUT IT down on the runway as the final act at Phillip Plein’s Spring 2018 show. With rapper Future giving a live performance, Taylor was giving us life with her lace bodysuit, platinum blonde wig and sexy choreography.

She posted the following on Instagram about that night: “When the haters tried to say I was too extra yesterday…..🤔 I turned around and CLOSED ANOTHER RUNWAY SHOW even more EXTRA!! & ima do it AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN cause these b!tches can’t take!!! Mc Debra voice”

@teyanataylor we love you! #philippplein #SS18 #GoodGoneBad @future A post shared by PHILIPP PLEIN (@philipppleininternational) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Me watching @imanshumpert watch @teyanataylor own the @philippplein78 runway while @future performs…THIS IS THE BEST FASHION SHOW I HAVE EVER BEEN TO. A post shared by Erin Cunningham (@erinecunningham) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Love it!

She recently talked to USA Today about her performance at GCDS’s show and how she’s OK with how over the top she was.

“I think it’s amazing, that day I walked in the show. And it’s so crazy because I was like, I’m short, and when I walked out I wasn’t even expecting people to clap.”

“And when everyone went crazy I snatched my glasses off and flipped my hair, and then that became a meme,” she continued. “So I’ve been, like, memed up for the past two days. But it was kinda dope to see that black girl magic, and to put my own ‘umph’ on it.”

She added: “When I watched the video I was like, ‘Damn, I’m so extra. But then I realized I’m not extra, I’m spicy, that’s all. I’m just spicy, I put a little spice in everybody’s life.”

When they let ah Harlem girl storm thru fashion week!!! GCDS 😩😩😩 omg today was sooooo dope thank you @giulianocalza ❤️ @GCDSWEAR @thesocietynyc ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ hair: @arrogant_tae123 makeup:@japanesefaces A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Spice is right! And if she’s out there living her best life, she can be whatever she wants!

RELATED NEWS:

#NYFWNoir: Makeup Slayage Queen Pat McGrath Lands In NYC To Host Voguing Ball

Teyana Taylor Gave A Fashion Tribute To Janet Jackson At The 2017 MTV VMA’s

#NYFWNoir: Kim Kardashian Wears Laquan Smith To Day One Of New York Fashion Week