Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#BlackGirlMagic: Sloane Stephens Wins Her First US Open!

The 24-year-old, who was ranked 957 in the world last month, won the first major title of her career after defeating Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

With Serena Williams out on maternity leave, we knew a new queen would be crowned at this year’s US Open. And Sloane Stephens had no issues stepping up to the plate to take her icon’s place.

The 24-year-old, who was ranked 957 in the world a few weeks ago, won the first major title of her career after defeating Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the 2017 U.S. Open on Saturday.According to The New York Times, it was the first Grand Slam singles final for both women, who have been friends since their junior days and have played on Fed Cup teams and Olympic teams together.

When the match was over, Stephens gave her”bestest friend on the tour” a long hug, telling her “Come here baby.” During the awards ceremony, Stephens said that she wished it could have been a draw and that she will always support Madison no matter what.

Even Serena took a break from social media since giving birth to her daughter to praise the two young women before the match:

Stephens, who beat Venus Williams in the semi-finals, is the first American woman not named Williams to win a Grand Slam singles title since Jennifer Capriati won the Australian Open in 2002, the Times pointed out.

And folks are here for her historic win:

Stephens not only walks away with bragging rights, but a three-plus million dollar check that she was totally shocked by, telling the rep from Chase Bank, “That’s a lot of money!”

Of course Madison offered to hold it for her while she modeled off her championship trophy for the crowd.

Ha!

Stephens admitted that this win was very unexpected.

As The Guardian noted, she just returned to the game from an 11-month hiatus after undergoing foot surgery. Not to mention, she went out in the first round at Wimbledon. But something clicked and she stormed through this championship like the boss she proved to be.

Congrats Sloane!

RELATED NEWS:

Like A Boss! Watch Serena Williams Play Tennis While Seven Months Pregnant

Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A ‘Gorilla’ Removed From Tennis Coverage

Trolls Wear Blackface To Serena Williams Tennis Match

Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years

25 photos Launch gallery

Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years

Continue reading Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years

Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years

See Serena and Venus Williams’ eye-popping tennis outfits over the years.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Music: Charlie Wilson “Chills”
 17 mins ago
09.11.17
Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Teyana Taylor Should Close Every Single Fashion Show…
 23 mins ago
09.11.17
Tiara on black background
Miss Texas Had Strong Feelings About Trump’s Comments…
 44 mins ago
09.11.17
Congrats: Ava DuVernay’s Creative Arts Emmy Win
 46 mins ago
09.11.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: The Season Ends With Hella Growth,…
 11 hours ago
09.11.17
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
Hurricane Irma: State Of Emergency Declared For NC
 11 hours ago
09.11.17
New (Woke) Couple Alert! Are Angela Rye And…
 18 hours ago
09.11.17
Janet Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Onstage Performing…
 22 hours ago
09.11.17
Sommore Came For Cardi B On Instagram, Got…
 23 hours ago
09.11.17
Actress Yvonne Orji Sits Down With HB To…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
#BlackExcellence: Spike Lee And Jordan Peele Will Join…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Is Carmelo Anthony Trying To Win Back La…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Jay-Z’s Mother Opens Up About Recently Coming Out…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Hometown Hero! Beyoncé Goes To Houston For Hurricane…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos