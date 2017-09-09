Black Philly Cops Accuse White Supervisors Of Racist Practices

News One
Black Philly Cops Accuse White Supervisors Of Racist Practices

The officers claim that their White supervisors referred to the killing of Blacks at the hands of police as “thinning the herd.”

NewsOne Staff
The Philadelphia Police force has found itself in the midst of racial controversy as six Black officers have come forward claiming that their White supervisors are using racist language and practices, reports the Independent.

According to the outlet, the group of officers has submitted complaints to the Guardian Civic League detailing how two White supervisors on the force often call African Americans “scum” and refers to the killing of Blacks at the hands of police as “thinning the herd.” They also believe that the two narcotics bureau inspectors should be reprimanded for allowing one of their colleagues to park his truck, which is donned in Confederate flags, on city property.

“Commanding officers have harassed and encouraged harassment and disrespect of African American police officers to the point where we believe that a crisis of racial discrimination exists at Narcotics,” said Guardian Civic League president Rochelle Bilal during a recent press conference, according to Philly.com.

The Independent reports that no evidence related to the case has been made public. The police department has yet to release a statement regarding the claims.

Racism within the police force has been an ongoing issue. A Georgia police officer was fired after dash cam video footage from last year emerged of him making racially charged remarks.

SOURCE: Independent, Philly.com

