New Music by George Michael

On Christmas day last year, we lost George Michael. Before his death, Michael had reached out to producer and musician Nile Rodgers to remix his song, "Fantasy". Rodgers said in a statement "To be asked by George Michael to rework one of his songs was one of the greatest honors of my life, I was in his London living room on Dec. 23, 2016. I flew home on the 24th, and expected a call from him on the 25th. Instead, I got an alert on my phone that he was found dead. I was devastated. I only hope I've made him proud." Fans have had mixed thoughts on the remix. What do you think of it?

