Jammin Jay Lamont & Guy Tory Are Collecting Laughs & Money!

Your browser does not support iframes.

The city of Memphis made $21 million last year from the Southern Heritage Classic and Jammin Jay Lamont wants some of that money!

He says, “I need that money. To give to someone else. The bill collector.” He’ll be taking up an offering at the Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Fantasia concert at the Southern Heritage Classic game where he’ll be the MC.

Guy Tory joined in on the interview and said he’ll be, “taking laughs and chuckles at my show.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: