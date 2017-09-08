Lane College President Is Passionate About Helping Students

Rev. Dr. Logan Hampton says it was the Tom Joyner Morning Show that took him through his 500-mile drive through Arkansas. Now that’s some kind of love!
Rev. Dr. Hampton is the President of Lane College and the recipient of the Historically Black College & University for the month of August.
He’s very passionate about educating students and doing all that he can for them. He explained, “We’re excited about a career path way initiative to help better our liberal arts school. We want to make sure students have the credentials to work in the world today.”
In high school, Dr. Hampton explained that students sometimes just get by but don’t know how to handle college. “We take some time with our students over the summer to get them prepared. To know how to deal with class,” he explained.
Lane College is receiving $93,000 as the HBCU of the month.
