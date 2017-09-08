Fred Jones Jr. Says Memphis Has, ‘The Best BBQ In The World’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fred Jones Jr. and Lavell Crawford might have a beef over who makes the best ribs at the Southern Heritage Classic.

Jones is the founder of the Southern Heritage Classic Cultural Celebration and he says the BBQ in Memphis, “is the best BBQ in the world.” But Lavell doesn’t think so.

This kind of an event brings out a ton of grills and BBQ. Lavell asked if Jones preferred ribs or pulled pork and he replied, “Oh ribs. In Memphis, you get so many styles of ribs. I like the dry ribs with no sauce.”

Lavell said he had to be wearing church clothes to be eating ribs like that!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: