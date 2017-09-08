TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Little Known Black History Fact: Jerome Adams

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Doctor Jerome Adams took office as the 20th Surgeon General of the United States this week, becoming just the fifth Black person to hold the role. Dr. Adams, an anesthesiologist, previously worked as Indiana’s State Health Commissioner under former governor and current Vice President Mike Pence.

Adams was born in the southern Maryland town of Mechanicsville. He attended the University of Maryland, Baltimore County for undergraduate studies before earning his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine. Adams also obtained a master’s in public health from UC Berkeley.

While working for Gov. Pence, Adams gained notoriety for tackling Indiana’s HIV outbreak due to needle infections. In his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Adams recalled that he was wary of Pence after hearing that the vice president was an old school, conservative-minded South Indiana type.

Pence had to convince his colleagues as well to take a chance on a Black man who wasn’t born and bred in Indiana yet called the state home after completing his collegiate journey.

Doctor Jocelyn Elders became the first Black Surgeon General in 1993 under President Bill Clinton, serving only one year due to her controversial views on sex education.

Adams and his wife, Lacy, have three children, Caden, Eli, and Millie.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!


Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Jerome Adams

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Toni Braxton Is Back On The Music Scene…
 10 hours ago
09.07.17
Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School
 11 hours ago
09.07.17
Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir…
 12 hours ago
09.07.17
Gucci Mane’s Wedding Invitations Cost $1K A Pop
 12 hours ago
09.07.17
The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Pharrell Drops His Skincare Routine…Now We Know Why…
 12 hours ago
09.07.17
Best In Show: The Bold, Sequined & Leather…
 12 hours ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 13 hours ago
09.07.17
Multiple Deaths Reported In The Aftermath Of Hurricane…
 14 hours ago
09.07.17
Janet Jackson Plans To Visit Hurricane Harvey Victims…
 14 hours ago
09.07.17
Spelman Announces Plans To Admit Transgender Women Beginning…
 15 hours ago
09.07.17
JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY
Janet Jackson Plans To Perform In Houston And…
 15 hours ago
09.07.17
National Beer Day: A Beautiful Acquired Taste
 15 hours ago
09.07.17
Robert De Niro Pledges To Help Rebuild Island…
 15 hours ago
09.07.17
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
Hurricane Irma: State Of Emergency Declared For NC
 18 hours ago
09.07.17
BMM 2016
Photos