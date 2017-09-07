Obama Foundation Searching For Civic Innovators

Obama Foundation Searching For Civic Innovators

The former president’s organization seeks applicants for its fellowship program.

Former President Barack Obama wants a few great civic-minded innovators to join his fellowship program.

The Obama Foundation Fellowship announced that it is accepting applications for its fellowship program, which supports emerging global leaders committed to solving public problems in creative ways. The foundation would love to hear from individuals working in a wide range of fields, from the arts and business to media and the nonprofit community.

The fellowship program is a two-year, non-residential program that is scheduled to begin in April 2018, with the first fellowship gathering. The application deadline is Oct. 6, and those chosen for the program will be notified in February 2018.

Photos