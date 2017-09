Greek Festival 2017

The 36th Annual Greek Festival is happening this weekend, Friday, September 8th 5pm – 10pm; Saturday, September 9th 11am- 10pm, and Sunday, September 10th 11am-6pm! Not only is live music, dancing, cooking demos and a market place, portion of the proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity, Homes for Our Troops and Team Rubicon! Cool! To find out more details about the festival visit greekfestivalraleigh.com

