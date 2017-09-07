TJMS
Home > TJMS

Gary Owen Gives The Ladies Advice On Football Season!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Comedian Gary Owen’s is pumped about his Showtime special called “I Got My Associates”!

Kym had to congratulate Owen on a job well done in how he handled a racist guy at his show a couple weeks ago. He said, “I knew he said it (the N-word) when my wife reached into her purse!”

Football season is back and Owen is excited for his team the Bengals. However, he had some advice to give to all the ladies. He said, “All the girls out there if you want to be single, go bother your boyfriend during football.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary Owen Gives The Ladies Advice On Football Season!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Pharrell Drops His Skincare Routine…Now We Know Why…
 4 hours ago
09.07.17
Best In Show: The Bold, Sequined & Leather…
 4 hours ago
09.07.17
Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2…
 5 hours ago
09.07.17
JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY
Janet Jackson Plans To Perform In Houston And…
 6 hours ago
09.07.17
National Beer Day: A Beautiful Acquired Taste
 7 hours ago
09.07.17
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
Hurricane Irma: State Of Emergency Declared For NC
 9 hours ago
09.07.17
You Don’t Say? Steve Harvey Says He Should…
 21 hours ago
09.07.17
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Arrivals
Update: Kandi And Todd’s Restaurant Scored C-Rating From…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
KeKe Wyatt’s Estranged Husband: ‘I Can No Longer…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé’s New…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Have FINALLY Gone…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
POLL: Are You Seeing Red Ballons In The…
 1 day ago
09.06.17
WATCH: Comedian Calls Out Tyra Banks’s ‘Big Forehead’…
 1 day ago
09.06.17
Usher’s Accuser Is Back: Claims She Has Sex…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
BMM 2016
Photos