Gary Owen Gives The Ladies Advice On Football Season!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Gary Owen’s is pumped about his Showtime special called “I Got My Associates”!

Kym had to congratulate Owen on a job well done in how he handled a racist guy at his show a couple weeks ago. He said, “I knew he said it (the N-word) when my wife reached into her purse!”

Football season is back and Owen is excited for his team the Bengals. However, he had some advice to give to all the ladies. He said, “All the girls out there if you want to be single, go bother your boyfriend during football.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: