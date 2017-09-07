112 Is Back With New Music, A Tour… & A Biopic?

Your browser does not support iframes.

Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning R&B group 112 released hit after hit after hit in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Now, the Altanta-based group is back with their first commercial single in 12 years titled “Dangerous Games” and like the rest of their hit records, you will find a catchy hook and something you can easily sing along to.





We chatted with Q, Mike, Slim, and Daron at the 2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion about their new song. Plus, other projects they have in the works including a new tour and a biopic.

Check out the full interview above!

What’s your favorite 112 song? Drop it in the comment section.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Best of the Boys: Male Groups 30 photos Launch gallery Best of the Boys: Male Groups 1. Boyz II Men 1 of 30 2. Take 6 2 of 30 3. Jackson 5 3 of 30 4. H-Town 4 of 30 5. The Isley Brothers 5 of 30 6. Jagged Edge 6 of 30 7. After 7 7 of 30 8. Hi-Five 8 of 30 9. B2K 9 of 30 10. Earth Wind & Fire 10 of 30 11. Run DMC 11 of 30 12. Guy 12 of 30 13. Soul 4 Real 13 of 30 14. New Edition 14 of 30 15. Jodeci 15 of 30 16. Mint Condition 16 of 30 17. Silk 17 of 30 18. Eric B. & Rakim 18 of 30 19. Bell Biv Devoe 19 of 30 20. LSG 20 of 30 21. Pretty Ricky 21 of 30 22. Mindless Behavior 22 of 30 23. TGT 23 of 30 24. The Bar-Kays 24 of 30 25. Heavy D and the Boyz 25 of 30 26. The O'Jays 26 of 30 27. 112 27 of 30 28. K-Ci & JoJo 28 of 30 29. Naughty by Nature 29 of 30 30. Blackstreet 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading Best of the Boys: Male Groups Best of the Boys: Male Groups

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!