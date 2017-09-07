112 Is Back With New Music, A Tour… & A Biopic?

Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning R&B group 112 released hit after hit after hit in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Now, the Altanta-based group is back with their first commercial single in 12 years titled “Dangerous Games” and like the rest of their hit records, you will find a catchy hook and something you can easily sing along to.
We chatted with Q, Mike, Slim, and Daron at the 2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion about their new song. Plus, other projects they have in the works including a new tour and a biopic.
Check out the full interview above!
What’s your favorite 112 song? Drop it in the comment section.
