Robert De Niro Pledges To Help Rebuild Island Of Barbuda After Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma brought a wave of destruction to the tiny island of Barbuda Wednesday.
After hours of silence from the Caribbean island in the wake of power outages from the storm, initial reports are saying that 95% of the area has been destroyed.
Hollywood juggernaut Robert De Niro has pledged to help Barbuda rebuild, TMZ reports.
IMPRESIONANTES IMÁGENES DE LOS ESTRAGOS CAUSADOS POR IRMA! SOMOS EXTREMADAMENTE BENDECIDOS DE NO HABER SUFRIDO DAÑOS EXTREMOS A LA VIDA SOBRE CUALQUIER BIEN MATERIAL. DIOS BENDIGA LOS AFECTADOS SUS FAMILIAS. NO CIERRES TUS OJOS ESTA NOCHE SIN DAR GRACIAS Y PONER EN ORACIÓN A LOS AFECTADOS POR ESTE TERRIBLE FENÓMENO. 🙏🏼 Repost @mymixtapez (@get_repost) ・・・ #HurricaneIrma almost destroyed the whole Caribbean island #Barbuda 😔 #MyMixtapez @nowthisnews
The 74-year-old, who is developing Paradise Found Nobu Resort on Barbuda, has vowed to help the community restore “what nature has taken away from us.”
