Multiple Deaths Reported In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Irma

Sadly, the death toll from Hurricane Irma is expected to rise in the coming days.

Hurricane Irma continues to ravage the island of Puerto Rico with Florida not far behind, which means that fatalities are bound to happen. Unfortunately, the death toll is rising rapidly in the wake of Hurricane Irma and expected to get even worse before the storm officially passes.

Hurricane Irma has already caused immense devastation and destruction, but the saddest part is those who have lost their lives as they tried to evacuate, as the death toll is now in the double digits. The New York Daily News has the full report of the multiple deaths currently being reported, when Florida can expect to be hit the hardest and further evacuation plans for residents impacted.

Via New York Daily News:

At least 10 people have been killed by Hurricane Irma as the mighty Category 5 storm continues menacing its way through the Caribbean. Radar tracking shows the storm passed Puerto Rico on Thursday morning, sending its 185 mph winds to the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Eight people have been killed on France’s Caribbean territories, with another 23 injured, according to French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb. The death toll could go up in places like St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, but crews haven’t fully assessed the damage.

A 2-year-old child was killed in Barbuda as a family attempted to escape a destroyed home amid the storm, officials said. Another person was killed on the neighboring Antigua, where nearly all roads are considered impassable. “It is just really a horrendous situation,” Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told the Associated Press.

While 60% of Barbuda residents are currently homeless and without power and water, officials in the state of Florida are preparing for Hurricane Irma’s presence this weekend by urging residents to evacuate ASAP. Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered a mandatory evacuation of the Florida Keys, moving over 41,000 people, while the city of Palm Beach also issued an evacuation request earlier in the week.

We at HB are continuing to keep those impacted by Hurricane Irma in our prayers.

 

Janet Jackson Plans To Visit Hurricane Harvey Victims Before Her Tour Stop In Houston

Robert De Niro Pledges To Help Rebuild Island Of Barbuda After Hurricane Irma

