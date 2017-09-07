Gucci Mane’s Wedding Invitations Cost $1K A Pop

Rapperand his ride or die brideare set to walk down the aisle this fall. In preparation for the million dollar wedding, the couple sent out wedding invites costing $1k each!

Each invite is a mirror-like booklet decorated with Swarovski crystals inside. TMZ reports the beautiful invitations put a $50k dent in their budget.

#CatchTheTea Check out Gucci Mane be Keyshia's wedding invitations spillinthetea.com #keyshiakaoir #GucciMane A post shared by A Tru Lady (@suchalady.85) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The expensive invites are fitting for their star-studded guest list, which is said to include Drake, Rihanna, Pharrell, Diddy, Solange and The Weeknd.

The extravaganza will be filmed as a part of a BET Special. The pair will be married in downtown Miami at the Four Seasons.

