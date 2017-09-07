Keke Palmer Lands Recurring Role On Season 2 Of ‘Star’

Danielle Jennings

Season two of the hit FOX musical drama Star is already shaping up to be a good one. Not only were fans left with more than a few cliffhangers at the end of season one that they’re anxious to see resolved in the new season, but there have been several new cast members added to ensure it will be must-see TV and the latest is none other than Keke Palmer.

Now paired with mega-hit Empire on Wednesday nights, Star has high expectations as it enters its sophomore season and by the looks of it things are off to a great start. As reported by Shadow and Act , actress/singer Keke Palmer has just been announced as the newest cast member to join the show and her character sounds like she’ll fit right in with the rest of the girls.

Via Shadow and Act:

The singer-actress [Keke Palmer] will portray Gigi, a recording artist. The character’s description reads: “While alienating her current label, she is courted by Ayanna and the girl’s new label, Midtown records”, looking for “good producers and bomb ass records.”

Last month, Luke James, Ellijah Kelley and Evan Ross were announced as recurring guests this season as well.

Featuring a soundtrack of original music and music performances, “Star” follows three talented singers (played by Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O’Grady), desperate for a new start and with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cut-throat music business on their road to success.

Palmer has become pretty comfortable at FOX in recent years, with star turns in both the recently cancelled Scream Queens from TV titan Ryan Murphy and the musical Grease Live!, so her joining Star makes a lot of sense. You can check out the season two premiere of Star on Wednesday, September 27 at 9P.M. on FOX.

