Comedian Michael Colyar Always Has Something Fresh!

Comedian Michael Colyar is performing at the Arlington Improv! We got a special treat when he stopped by the Red Velvet Cake studio!

When asked if his jokes would be the same, he replied, “No same jokes different people. You have to stay relevant if you want to keep eating as a comedian. I’ve been in the business for 31 years. ”

He’s always thinking and creating something saying, “I got something fresh every day!”

