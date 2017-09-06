St. Louis NAACP Member Pushes For Student Expulsions After Hate Speech

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

St. Louis NAACP Member Pushes For Student Expulsions After Hate Speech

Several freshman are accused of sending racially charged Snapchat messages that included the N-word and KKK references.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Weeks after the NAACP cautioned Blacks about traveling to Missouri because of racism, a board member is asking administrators at a private school to expel several students who exchanged racially and sexually offensive Snapchat messages that were leaked to Twitter, the St. Louis Dispatch reports.

John Gaskin, a member of the St. Louis County NAACP and national NAACP board, met Tuesday morning with administrators at the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, an elite private school in Ladue, Missouri. Several freshman are accused of sending racially charged Snapchat messages that included the N-word and KKK references, the report says.

“The administration has made it very clear to us that there is a zero-tolerance policy in relation to the use of racially offensive language,” Gaskin told the Dispatch. “If that is the case, then these young folks need to be expelled.”

The NAACP spokesman also explained that “it’s a privilege, not a right, to go to MICDS,” correlating a lack of further punishment of the students involved in the incident to promoting an “air of entitlement,” CBS St. Louis reports.

Gaskin’s meeting comes after MICDS’ head of school, Lisa Lyle, denounced the Snapchats in a letter Monday, according to the St. Louis Dispatch. Scott Small, the MICDS’ high school principal, and student leaders also decried the messages.

Leaders at the prestigious private school said they are meeting with the families of students involved in the incident. Officials added that they plan to discipline the students after finishing their meetings.

The incident comes at a time when many tech companies and institutions are cracking down on those who use hate speech online. Stormfront.org, the world’s oldest white supremacist site, was shut down after several complaints about alleged violence and hate speech were linked to the site in August.

SOURCE: St. Louis Dispatch, CBS St. Louis

SEE ALSO:

Hate Speech And The Internet: A Vehicle For Violence?

Stormfront Shut Down: White Supremacist Website Ends After Hate Complaints

9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

3 photos Launch gallery

9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

Continue reading 9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

9 Times Jesse Williams Said Everything You Wanted To About Race

Jesse Williams has become one of our favorite voices when it comes to race relations. During tense times like these when celebrities are mostly quiet, the Grey’s Anatomy star is never too shy to speak out, especially on Twitter. Here are nine Jesse Williams quotes that prove he can speak up and out for us… at any time.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
Hurricane Irma: State Of Emergency Declared For NC
 2 hours ago
09.07.17
You Don’t Say? Steve Harvey Says He Should…
 13 hours ago
09.07.17
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Arrivals
Kandi And Todd’s Restaurant Scores C-Rating From Health…
 19 hours ago
09.07.17
KeKe Wyatt’s Estranged Husband: ‘I Can No Longer…
 20 hours ago
09.07.17
Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé’s New…
 21 hours ago
09.07.17
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Have FINALLY Gone…
 23 hours ago
09.07.17
POLL: Are You Seeing Red Ballons In The…
 1 day ago
09.06.17
WATCH: Comedian Calls Out Tyra Banks’s ‘Big Forehead’…
 1 day ago
09.06.17
Usher’s Accuser Is Back: Claims She Has Sex…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
Family Drama: Serena Williams’ Stepmom Claims The Tennis…
 1 day ago
09.07.17
You Go Girl! Tamar Braxton Drops New Album…
 1 day ago
09.06.17
#BlackLove: Russell Wilson Shuts Down A Museum For…
 1 day ago
09.06.17
Bun B Gathers, Oprah, Beyoncé And Other Celebs…
 2 days ago
09.06.17
The Bald & Beautiful: Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her…
 2 days ago
09.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos