Rihanna Selected To Speak At Vogue’s ‘Forces of Fashion’ Conference

Vogue 95th Anniversary Party Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty


Next month, Vogue Magazine will be holding its inaugural Forces of Fashion Conference in New York. In proper fashion, they’ve selected Rihanna to deliver words on her journey in fashion. She’s definitely made strides lately, with the launch of her Fenty x Puma clothing line and her Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics. Rihanna was also the winner of the CFDA Award in 2014. Not to mention, she’s graced the cover of the iconic magazine numerous times.

In celebrating Vogue’s 125th anniversary, editor-in-chief Anna Wintour wanted to put a different spin on the inaugural event, expressing the need to include the perspective of designers. “When it came to our 125th anniversary, designers had to be part of the celebration; who they are, and what they do, is so much part of Vogue. Yet we wanted to do something that is different, and which speaks to the world today; the collective desire for experience and connection.”

Rihanna will be joined by Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham who will also be speaking at the event. Check out their video below on their announcement. Congrats to you, Rihanna!

We’re excited to hear what the Bajan beauty has to say.

Photos