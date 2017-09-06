KeKe Wyatt’s Estranged Husband: ‘I Can No Longer Accept Toxic Behavior’

when she posted an emotional video, on social media, claiming her husband Michael Ford wants a divorce. Now Ford is speaking out, calling KeKe’s behavior, during their marriage, “toxic.”

“For over seven years I have been Keke’s husband, backbone, friend, confidant, and support system. I have loved, raised, supported, and cared for every child in our family (biological or not), including our son who is currently battling leukemia. I will continue to be that person and do all of these things, but I will not be her husband,” Ford told TheJasmineBrand in an exclusive statement.

He added,

“I can no longer allow our children to live in a toxic environment and, because I love Keke, I can no longer accept toxic behavior. A home should be a refuge of peace from the inequity and harshness of the world. Keke is much stronger than she gives herself credit for and she is a great mother. There is a healing that needs to take place and I have faith that it will happen. There is never a good time for a family to deal with harsh realities, but as long as we keep God first we have to know that our battle has already been won. Now, as our family deals with these realities I humbly ask that you please keep us lifted in prayer, and when you comment please keep our children in mind.”

Ford and KeKe have been married since 2010 and raising eight children with one more on the way.

Watch a clip from their explosive Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars, below:

