Kandi And Todd’s Restaurant Scores C-Rating From Health Inspector

While customers have raved about the food at the restaurant owned by Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, the Georgia Health Department isn’t a current fan.

A report from the August 24th inspection of the Old Lady Gang Eatery scored a C-rating from the health inspector. There were 7 violations including:

-Soil buildup in the ice bin

-Lack of soap or paper towels at a handwashing sink

-Employees without hair restraints

-Foods not being stored at the proper temperature.

See the full report here.

