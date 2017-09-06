Kandi And Todd’s Restaurant Scores C-Rating From Health Inspector

While customers have raved about the food at the restaurant owned by Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, the Georgia Health Department isn’t a current fan.
A report from the August 24th inspection of the Old Lady Gang Eatery scored a C-rating from the health inspector. There were 7 violations including:
-Soil buildup in the ice bin
-Lack of soap or paper towels at a handwashing sink
-Employees without hair restraints
-Foods not being stored at the proper temperature.
Laverne Cox Is Melaninated Perfection In Beyoncé’s New Campaign For Ivy Park
