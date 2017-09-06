TJMS
Rev. Al Sharpton: How Does DACA Affect Black People?

Foxy NC staff
Rev. Al Sharpton talks about Donald Trumps decision to cut the DACA program.

DACA was a program set in place by President Obama to protect the kids brought to the U.S. at a young age from being deported to a country they have no idea of.

But this doesn’t just affect Mexican people but it affects Black people as well.

The Rev. explains, “This is somehow just for Mexicans. But there are many from the Caribbean and Africa who are affected by this. Let’s not act like this does not affect us. Donald Trump has so far done everything against people of color. He pardoned a man who was convicted for racial profiling in the middle of Hurricane Harvey.”

